Six ways to enjoy the newly 'reframed' Tucson Meet Yourself

“Tucson Meet Yourself is so large and so fast-paced, you don’t have a lot of time to learn about the things you are watching,” she said. “Online, we’ll be able to follow their performances with conversations about their traditions.”

Videos will be posted on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting Oct. 6. Tuesdays will be reserved for manual artists, Wednesdays will feature food and Thursdays will be for musicians and dancers.

“It is one of the silver linings of this awful pandemic,” Alvarez said. “We are all home, watching in our pajamas. We have the chance to educate in a more in-depth way.”

Buy some festival folk art

Something completely different that Tucson Meet Yourself is trying out this year is the addition of an online market, featuring pieces made by prominent local artists.

“The folk art section of the festival has always been more about demonstration than sales,” Alvarez said. “We are not the Santa Fe market or the Heard Museum market. We hope people respond to it with generosity and love.”

Festival organizers have tapped eight artists who are well-known in their respective mediums to participate.