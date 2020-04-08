Stream these actors with Tucson ties while on coronavirus quarantine

Browse through any streaming service during quarantine and it won’t take long to find an actor, actress, director or producer with ties to Tucson.

Here are a few to get your search started.

Kate Walsh

For millions of couch potatoes around the world, actress Kate Walsh will always be the fearless Dr. Addison Montgomery, a primary character on ABC’s Seattle-based medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” and its spin-off series, “Private Practice.” But the Catalina High School grad and University of Arizona alumna can be found all over the streaming service universe.

We recommend watching her as the time-traveling baddie known as The Handler on the superhero Netflix series, “The Umbrella Academy” or as an astronaut who witnesses the end of the world from space in the newly released movie, “3022,” also on Netflix. Dr. Montgomery fans can relive her time on “Grey’s” and “Private Practice” on several services, including Netflix, YouTube and Hulu.

Taryn Manning

Manning, who spent her early years in Tucson, found fame as the scrappy Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett in the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black.” The show ended after seven seasons in 2019, but the entire run is still available to stream.