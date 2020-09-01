The Loft Cinema starts open-air movie series this Thursday

The Loft Cinema is holding a series of open-air movie screenings, starting Thursday, Sept. 3, to help raise funds for the theater during its closure.

These will be the first public in-person screenings put on by the Loft since it closed its doors in March due to the pandemic.

The movies will be shown in the parking lot of the theater, 3233 E. Speedway, with limited seating. Sanitized chairs will be provided or moviegoers can bring their own.

On Thursday, the theater will show “Scott Pilgrim vs The World.” It will screen Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” on Friday and “Selena,” documenting the life of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, on Saturday.

All screenings begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission and $12 for Loft members. A special movie and snack combo pack, which includes a ticket, a large bag of popcorn, and a water or soda will be available for $25 or $20 for members.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

Tickets may be purchased at loftcinema.org. They will not be available at the door.

Contact reporter Gerald M. Gay at ggay@tucson.com

