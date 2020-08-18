Tucson artist creates colorful 3D fiber wall sculptures

If it feels like Tamara Scott-Anderson's artwork is popping out at you, that's because it is.
Scott-Anderson, an artist for more than three decades, has taken to creating 3D wall decor from all kinds of fabrics, textiles and beads.
“I started out as a weaver and that kind of thing,” the Tucson artist says. “And I developed this — what I call fiber wall sculptures — on my own.”
It all began with a piece of hardware cloth made from thin strips of metal.
“It kind of set me off and I’ve been doing it ever since,” she says.
“My stuff appeals to people who like texture, who don’t necessarily want something behind glass,” Scott-Anderson says. “Houses with big windows — you get glares and you can’t appreciate it.”
Scott-Anderson’s work tends to be very colorful and is especially detailed when you see it up close.
She says she’s always liked florals, though she’s trying to get a bit more abstract. To gain inspiration, she’ll sometimes take photographs or skims through Pinterest.
“Then I look at my fabrics to see what I have and what colors might be used,” she says. “If I’m doing a piece on hardware cloth, then I have to decide the size and shape of that.”
From there, she’ll paint the hardware cloth and start weaving her materials through.
“After most of the canvas, so to speak, is woven, I’ll start embellishing with ribbons or trims, adding stitching, adding the beads,” she says.
Scott-Anderson’s creative journey started as an art student at the University of Arizona.
“When I was doing my undergraduate work, I was in a sculpture class. I had done a macrame piece and it was very free form,” she says. “People said, ‘This is interesting — I think you should explore this a little more.’”
Although she went to college for art, Scott-Anderson never took an art class in high school. But she says she had been interested in art since she was a teen.
“In junior high, my grandmother lived next door to a woman who was an art teacher and she would let me come over and try out stuff that she was doing with her classes,” she says. “That’s what kind of got me interested, even though I didn’t do a whole lot of that until I got to college and I had to pick a major.”
Scott-Anderson previously worked as an art teacher and also owned a furniture and design store. She’s now two years into retirement and focusing more on making and selling her art.
Recently, she’s been using recycled materials — jewelry donated by friends or fabric she stumbles upon along a downtown street, for example.
“It’s that whole consciousness in cleaning up the environment,” she says. “This is stuff that could go to a landfill, so I’m going to repurpose it. That’s been a new focus for me.”
Take a look at some of Tucson's many beautiful murals
If you paint or draw on a wall, it's a mural, but try telling that to the mother of a toddler who just discovered crayons. These artists, however, have decorated Tucson with masterpieces.
Have any photos of murals we missed in the gallery or on our map? Email them to eds@tucson.com.
First, here's a map to help you start your mural hunt 🎨
Jessica Gonzales mural
Black Lives Matter mural
Camila Ibarra mural
Tucson Together
Jessica Gonzales mural
Goddess of Agave mural
Palo Verde Pool mural
Palo Verde Pool mural
Joe Pagac mural on water tank
Sonora Brunch Company
UA mural
Goodwill mural
Greetings From... Tucson mural
The Triumph of the Human Spirit
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Selena mural at American Eat Co.
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
El Rio Restoration Project
Danny Martin mural
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
Historic Y Mural
Tasteful Kitchen mural
Epic Rides
Prince mural
Joe Pagac mural at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
The Talking Mural
Danny Martin mural for Why I Love Where I Live
Danny Martin mural for Why I Love Where I Live
Danny Martin Mural for Why I Love Where I Live
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy mural
Sam Hughes School
Sam Hughes School
Roses and More mural
Clownfish mural
Tucson murals
Rock Martinez mural
Dinosaur mural
Dinosaur mural
Barrio Centro mural
Farmer John's mural
Isaac Caruso mural
Barrio Viejo mural
Barrio El Hoyo mural
Cesar Chavez mural
Unity Amid Diversity mural
OSIRIS-REx mural painting time-lapse, located at 1629 E. University Blvd
Dunbar/Spring Mural
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Tucson murals
Mission Manor mural
Tucson murals
Sugar Hill neighborhood mural
Tucson murals
Tucson murals
