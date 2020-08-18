Tucson artist creates colorful 3D fiber wall sculptures

From there, she’ll paint the hardware cloth and start weaving her materials through.

“After most of the canvas, so to speak, is woven, I’ll start embellishing with ribbons or trims, adding stitching, adding the beads,” she says.

Scott-Anderson’s creative journey started as an art student at the University of Arizona.

“When I was doing my undergraduate work, I was in a sculpture class. I had done a macrame piece and it was very free form,” she says. “People said, ‘This is interesting — I think you should explore this a little more.’”

Although she went to college for art, Scott-Anderson never took an art class in high school. But she says she had been interested in art since she was a teen.

“In junior high, my grandmother lived next door to a woman who was an art teacher and she would let me come over and try out stuff that she was doing with her classes,” she says. “That’s what kind of got me interested, even though I didn’t do a whole lot of that until I got to college and I had to pick a major.”

Scott-Anderson previously worked as an art teacher and also owned a furniture and design store. She’s now two years into retirement and focusing more on making and selling her art.