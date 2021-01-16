Tucson High grad takes cooking talents to Gordon Ramsay's 'Hell's Kitchen'

“I have been very lucky in my career. I have never once done an application for a television show," said Lancaster, 32, who landed in New Jersey after five years of cooking in Chicago, including with the renown molecular gastronomy chef Grant Achatz at his Michelin-rated restaurant Alinea. "It’s kind of like word of mouth. I had done ‘Guy’s Grocery Games’ a few times and word just traveled and somebody through somebody reached out to me.”

The 19th season was filmed in Las Vegas in 2019 before COVID-19 shuttered Sin City and all of its restaurants.

“It was fun. It was really intense. It’s kind of like you don’t know what to expect," she said. "It’s very different than filming a one-off show to do a whole series. I thought I was prepared and I really wasn’t.”

Lancaster is among 18 chefs vying for Ramsay's ultimate prize: to helm the award-winning chef's new Hell's Kitchen restaurant in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. We can't give away any show secrets, but suffice it to say, she survived the first two rounds.

In addition to being cheered by her nail salon, Lancaster said she is also getting texts and emails from old Tucson classmates and friends, many of whom wonder how the girl whose only restaurant experience growing up was hostessing at El Charro Café has become something of a celebrity chef.