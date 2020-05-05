Watch 'Talladega Nights' at Tucson's pop-up drive-in theater this Thursday

A local business hoping to open Tucson’s next drive-in theater is showing a Will Ferrell film on its newly acquired movie screen this Thursday, May 7.

Cactus Drive-In Theatre used to host pop-up screenings at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet, but is now testing its pop-up operation at Tucson Speedway. Thursday’s screening of “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” will be the drive-in’s first event at the southeast-side racetrack.

“This is a soft opening,” owner Chris Kazanes says. “We needed a little bit of help to get going and Tucson Speedway stepped up to the plate and offered to host.”

Initially, there was some hesitation about hosting an event amid the coronavirus pandemic — though the event follows CDC guidelines, Kazanes says.

“Later on, we started seeing other drive-in movies, specifically in Phoenix and Mesa,” Kazanes says. “We saw those ones and other drive-ins are still open. And we saw that all over the country, drive-ins are making a comeback. We said, ‘This is probably the best time to get our word out.’” Beyond the location change, Cactus Drive In’s new screen is much larger than the one that was used at the swap meet. Kazanes and co-owner Tyler Espe also purchased new sound and projection equipment.