When life takes your Lemmon: Outdoor adventures beyond the Catalinas

The Friends of Madera Canyon Facebook page (tucne.ws/1fhj) has a feed full of critters. Madera is also known far and wide for the different species of birds that live in and migrate through the area. Bring binoculars.

The canyon has picnic areas and recently saw the addition of the 720-foot Proctor Loop Trail, which, with its concrete path that blends in with the surroundings, offers access to nature for those who might not be able to handle the more challenging walks.

Those looking for a workout can try the all-day, 11-mile round-trip to the top of Mt. Wrightson via the Old Baldy Trail.

Whitaker, who has been living in Tucson since 1994 and is a member of the hiking club since 1996, said he enjoys the Super Trail, a trek, 4 miles each way, that starts from the bottom of the parking lot on the east side of the Mt. Wrightson picnic area and takes you on a 1,700-foot elevation gain to Josephine Saddle.

“It is not as steep as some of the other trails,” he said.

Day passes into Madera Canyon can be purchased for $8.

Visit tucne.ws/1fho for more information.

Chiricahua National Monument