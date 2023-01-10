Dillinger had plenty of things to do while in Tucson in the 1930s

Notorious outlaw John Dillinger spent a little more than a week in Tucson, from the time of his arrival, to his capture, to his extradition to law enforcement in Indiana.

His arrest in town on Jan. 25, 1934, is celebrated each year at Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St., with Dillinger Days, a free event featuring not-so-historical reenactments, a vintage car show, walking tours and live music. It is set to take place starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, this year (more info at hotelcongress.com).

Up until he was apprehended at a nondescript house on North Second Avenue, Dillinger was free for several days to explore his new surroundings.

Although we don’t exactly know what he was up to during his stay, the sleepy Southwest town of just over 30,000 had plenty to offer.

Here are some of the things Dillinger and his gang could have done the week of their capture, according to archived editions of the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson Daily Citizen on newspapers.com.

Entertainment

Downtown Tucson was a hive of activity in the 1930s, with a variety of entertainment options that could hold the interest of residents and bank robbers alike.

Dillinger could have taken in films at several local theaters. The Plaza Theater on West Congress Street was showing the 1933 film “No Marriage Ties,” about an alcoholic journalist who launches a successful ad agency, the week of his stay.

The Opera House, what would eventually become the State Theater, at 51 E. Congress St., was screening the murder mystery “Before Midnight.”

Down the street at the Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress, the movie of the week was “The Private Life of Henry VII” with Charles Laughton, with a matinee admission of 25 cents until 1:30 p.m.

Had he not been in jail the Saturday after his capture, Dillinger could have seen “Big Time Vaudeville” at the Fox, a live stage performance featuring, among other acts, jugglers, rope dancers and acrobats. The following day, The Fox switched to showings of Katharine Hepburn in “Little Women.”

If Dillinger had opted to cut a rug with his girlfriend, Evelyn Frechette, who was also arrested in Tucson under the alias Ann Martin, they could have hit the Famous Midnite Club on South Sixth Avenue; the Blue Moon Ballroom, the dance hall and music venue where Barrio Blue Moon gets its name; or El Conquistador where, for only 50 cents, they could have gotten down to the sounds of the Kelly-Richards Orchestra from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Food and drink

The variety of food and drink options in Tucson at the time meant that Dillinger and his crew were probably well-fed upon their arrival.

Many of the department stores had food counters, and the hotels, including the Pioneer Hotel on North Stone, had dining rooms. Dillinger could grab a cold brew at Rex Garden, a beer garden on North Fourth Avenue, satisfy his sweet tooth with a chocolate scoop at Elite Ice Cream on North Stone Avenue, then head to South Stone Avenue for a hearty meal at Chase’s Restaurant.

As Dillinger was hiding out in a house, he might have opted to cook at home, in which case he had a number of local grocers to choose from.

Options included the City Market at 11 S. Sixth Ave.; The Grand Central Market at South Stone Avenue and East Broadway; and the Tucson Public Market at South Sixth Avenue and Broadway, where steak was 15 cents a pound, honey rung up at 65 cents a gallon, and oranges were 25 cents for two dozen.

Seafood was also on the menu. A trip to Gambrell’s, at 522 N. Fourth Avenue, would have netted the gang some sea bass (16 cents a pound), trout (28 cents a pound), catfish (35 cents a pound) and even frogs straight from Louisiana at 35 cents each.

Shopping

After a highly publicized crime spree throughout the Midwest, Dillinger and his crew had plenty of money to throw around. And downtown Tucson offered an opportunity to spend that money.

All the big department stores, Jacome’s, Levy’s, Steinfeld’s, were already Tucson fixtures, offering everything from produce to high fashion.

Frechette could have indulged in “new mid-spring dresses” on sale for $5.89 at Steinfeld’s Basement Store. Dillinger could have sprung for a new suit or two at Sachs-Parker Co., 66 E. Congress, where a full set-up would have run him about $20 to $36.

Levy’s on East Congress also had suits for men at $36, and watches could be purchased for $10 apiece at Daniel’s Jewelers, up the street at 9 E. Congress.

Given Bros at 22 E. Congress had “Ladies’ fine winter shoes” for $3.33 a pair and high end hosiery to go with them at 64 cents a pair.

When all the clothes shopping was done, the Dillinger gang could have hit the Monte Mansfield car dealership at 19 E. Broadway, for a new Ford V-8. Endorsed by race car driver Fred Frame, the V-8 came in 11 body types and started at $515, according to an ad that ran in the Star, perfect for those who just want to get away (or who want to make a quick getaway).