After a three-year hiatus, the annual Rio Nuevo Tucson Craft Beer Crawl is back with more than 20 brewers spread out over 10 downtown venues.
From 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, beer enthusiasts can make their way from the east end of the downtown entertainment district to the historic Warehouse District where bars and breweries are pouring some of their favorite brews.
This is the first beer crawl since the 2020 event was called off on account of COVID, said Da'Lice Shepard, events planner for the beer crawl's producer Tucson Foodie. The food-centric news site took over for Storyteller PR, which produced the event for several years. Downtown cheerleader and economic development arm Rio Nuevo has once again signed on as the title sponsor.
New to this year's crawl is two beer gardens. In the lot at East Sixth Street and North Seventh Avenue, next to the downtown Tap & Bottle, Tucson's DJ Herm will provide entertainment and crawlers can indulge in a free donut bar and, if negotiations work out, a fresh pretzel bar.
Borderlands at 119 E. Toole Ave. is setting up a beer garden on its patio and in the North Seventh Avenue parking lot next door. In addition to their beer, Borderlands also will have a food truck on hand.
Shepard said there will be around 10 food trucks throughout the crawl and KFMA will broadcast live. Thunder Canyon Brewery, at 220 E. Broadway, is hosting live music throughout the day.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Rio Nuevo Tucson Craft Beer Crawl:
The cost
General admission is $40 in advance, $50 day of and includes tickets for 30 2-ounce samples and a commemorative tasting glass. VIP is $75 and gets you in an hour earlier and 10 additional sample tickets, as well as access to the exclusive VIP lounge at the Playground, 278 E. Congress St. Buy tickets online at tucsoncraftebeercrawl.com/tickets. This is a 21-and-older event and designated driver discounts will be available.
Breweries and their brews
*Unless noted, the breweries are from the Tucson area.
- Barrio Brewing Co. (barriobrewing.com) — Hipsterville Hazy IPA, Mocha Java Stout, Blonde Ale and Rojo Scottish ale
- Bawker Bawker Cider House (bawkerbawker.com) — hibiscus, blueberry cider seltzer, elderberry lemon
- Blackrock Brewers (blackrockbrewers.com) — El Heffe, Admiration IPA
- Borderlands Brewing Co. (borderlandsbrewing.com) — La Miche, Peach Mango Toole Ave, German Chocolate Cake Porter, Cherry Sour (exclusively for VIP)
- Catalina Brewing Co. (catalinabrewingco.com) — Stocking Stuffer Stout, Pecan Bitters
- Copper Mine Brewing Co. (copperminebrewing.com) — Hibiscus Blonde, Irish Red, Campfire Dreams Stout, seasonal fruit beer
- Corbett Brewing Co. (corbettbrewingcompanyaz.com) — Vienna Lager, White Stout, Strawberry Guava Sour
- Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. (facebook.com/crookedtoothbrewing) — Crooked Light, Tamarindo Sour, Budding Moon 2023, Single Entendre
- Dragoon Brewing Co. (dragoonbrewing.com) Munichorn, Dragoon IPA, Refraction, Santa Cruz'R
- Firestone Walker Brewing Co. of California (firestonebeer.com) — Mind Haze Hazy IPA, Cali Squeeze Blood Orange
- Firetruck Brewing Co. (firetruckbrewing.com) — ColdShot IPL, AFL
- Harbottle Brewing Co. (harbottlebrewingco.com) — Harbottle IPA, Oat 'n' Rye
- Huss Brewing Co. of Tempe (hussbrewing.com) — Hopaloosa Hazy IPA, Koffee Kölsch, Copper State IPA, Papago Orange Blossom, Arizona Light Lager
- La Cumbre Brewing Co. of Albuquerque, New Mexico (lacumbrebrewing.com) — Project Dank IPA, Terminally Chill Hazy IPA, Slice of Hefen
- Mother Road Brewing Co. of Flagstaff (motherroadbeer.com) — Tower Station IPA, Perpetual Joy, Conserve and Protect Kölsch, Daily Driver
- MotoSonora Brewing Co. (motosonora.com) — Green Hell Kölsch, Oversteer Double IPA
- New Belgium Brewing of Colorado (newbelgium.com) — Voodoo Ranger Starship IPA, Voodoo Ranger American Haze
- Pueblo Vida Brewing Co. (pueblovidabrewing) — Cereus, Kaleidoscope, Clara Vida Super Light
- Ray Ray's Sonoran Spirit Tea (cocktaillabaz.com) — Hard tea on draft
- Santan Brewing Co. of Chandler (santanbrewing.com) — BajaJack Salted Lime Lager, JungleJack Tropical Hazy IPA, SuperJack Imperial Hazy IPA, JuicyJack Hazy IPA
- Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. of California (sierranevada.com) — Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, Hazy Little Thing IPA, Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha, Hop Splash Hop Water
- Thunder Canyon Brewery (thundercanyonbrewery.com) — Keep Tucson Hoppy, Doble Diablo
The venues
- Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.
- Borderlands Beer Garden, 119 E. Toole Ave.
- Corbett Brewing, 309 E. Seventh St.
- Crooked Tooth Brewing, 228 E. Sixth St.
- Dillinger Brewing Co., 402 E. Ninth St.
- Playground, 278 E. Congress St.
- R Bar, 350 E. Congress St.
- The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.
- Tap & Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave.
- Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway
The benefactors
Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Watershed Management Group to raise money for its River Run Network's efforts to restore the heritage of year-round, free flowing rivers in Southern Arizona; and Arizona Craft Brewers Guild, which works to advocate for the state's craft brewing industry. The guild represents 110 breweries throughout the state that provide 9,279 jobs, according to the guild's website.
Learn more about the event at tucsoncraftbeercrawl.com.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch