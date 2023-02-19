After a three-year hiatus, the annual Rio Nuevo Tucson Craft Beer Crawl is back with more than 20 brewers spread out over 10 downtown venues.

From 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, beer enthusiasts can make their way from the east end of the downtown entertainment district to the historic Warehouse District where bars and breweries are pouring some of their favorite brews.

This is the first beer crawl since the 2020 event was called off on account of COVID, said Da'Lice Shepard, events planner for the beer crawl's producer Tucson Foodie. The food-centric news site took over for Storyteller PR, which produced the event for several years. Downtown cheerleader and economic development arm Rio Nuevo has once again signed on as the title sponsor.

New to this year's crawl is two beer gardens. In the lot at East Sixth Street and North Seventh Avenue, next to the downtown Tap & Bottle, Tucson's DJ Herm will provide entertainment and crawlers can indulge in a free donut bar and, if negotiations work out, a fresh pretzel bar.

Borderlands at 119 E. Toole Ave. is setting up a beer garden on its patio and in the North Seventh Avenue parking lot next door. In addition to their beer, Borderlands also will have a food truck on hand.

Shepard said there will be around 10 food trucks throughout the crawl and KFMA will broadcast live. Thunder Canyon Brewery, at 220 E. Broadway, is hosting live music throughout the day.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Rio Nuevo Tucson Craft Beer Crawl:

The cost

General admission is $40 in advance, $50 day of and includes tickets for 30 2-ounce samples and a commemorative tasting glass. VIP is $75 and gets you in an hour earlier and 10 additional sample tickets, as well as access to the exclusive VIP lounge at the Playground, 278 E. Congress St. Buy tickets online at tucsoncraftebeercrawl.com/tickets. This is a 21-and-older event and designated driver discounts will be available.

Breweries and their brews

*Unless noted, the breweries are from the Tucson area.

Barrio Brewing Co. (barriobrewing.com) — Hipsterville Hazy IPA, Mocha Java Stout, Blonde Ale and Rojo Scottish ale

Bawker Bawker Cider House (bawkerbawker.com) — hibiscus, blueberry cider seltzer, elderberry lemon

Blackrock Brewers (blackrockbrewers.com) — El Heffe, Admiration IPA

Borderlands Brewing Co. (borderlandsbrewing.com) — La Miche, Peach Mango Toole Ave, German Chocolate Cake Porter, Cherry Sour (exclusively for VIP)

Catalina Brewing Co. (catalinabrewingco.com) — Stocking Stuffer Stout, Pecan Bitters

Copper Mine Brewing Co. (copperminebrewing.com) — Hibiscus Blonde, Irish Red, Campfire Dreams Stout, seasonal fruit beer

Corbett Brewing Co. (corbettbrewingcompanyaz.com) — Vienna Lager, White Stout, Strawberry Guava Sour

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. (facebook.com/crookedtoothbrewing) — Crooked Light, Tamarindo Sour, Budding Moon 2023, Single Entendre

Dragoon Brewing Co. (dragoonbrewing.com) Munichorn, Dragoon IPA, Refraction, Santa Cruz'R

Firestone Walker Brewing Co. of California (firestonebeer.com) — Mind Haze Hazy IPA, Cali Squeeze Blood Orange

Firetruck Brewing Co. (firetruckbrewing.com) — ColdShot IPL, AFL

Harbottle Brewing Co. (harbottlebrewingco.com) — Harbottle IPA, Oat 'n' Rye

Huss Brewing Co. of Tempe (hussbrewing.com) — Hopaloosa Hazy IPA, Koffee Kölsch, Copper State IPA, Papago Orange Blossom, Arizona Light Lager

La Cumbre Brewing Co. of Albuquerque, New Mexico (lacumbrebrewing.com) — Project Dank IPA, Terminally Chill Hazy IPA, Slice of Hefen

Mother Road Brewing Co. of Flagstaff (motherroadbeer.com) — Tower Station IPA, Perpetual Joy, Conserve and Protect Kölsch, Daily Driver

MotoSonora Brewing Co. (motosonora.com) — Green Hell Kölsch, Oversteer Double IPA

New Belgium Brewing of Colorado (newbelgium.com) — Voodoo Ranger Starship IPA, Voodoo Ranger American Haze

Pueblo Vida Brewing Co. (pueblovidabrewing) — Cereus, Kaleidoscope, Clara Vida Super Light

Ray Ray's Sonoran Spirit Tea (cocktaillabaz.com) — Hard tea on draft

Santan Brewing Co. of Chandler (santanbrewing.com) — BajaJack Salted Lime Lager, JungleJack Tropical Hazy IPA, SuperJack Imperial Hazy IPA, JuicyJack Hazy IPA

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. of California (sierranevada.com) — Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, Hazy Little Thing IPA, Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha, Hop Splash Hop Water

Thunder Canyon Brewery (thundercanyonbrewery.com) — Keep Tucson Hoppy, Doble Diablo

The venues

Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Borderlands Beer Garden, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Corbett Brewing, 309 E. Seventh St.

Crooked Tooth Brewing, 228 E. Sixth St.

Dillinger Brewing Co., 402 E. Ninth St.

Playground, 278 E. Congress St.

R Bar, 350 E. Congress St.

The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.

Tap & Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway

The benefactors

Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Watershed Management Group to raise money for its River Run Network's efforts to restore the heritage of year-round, free flowing rivers in Southern Arizona; and Arizona Craft Brewers Guild, which works to advocate for the state's craft brewing industry. The guild represents 110 breweries throughout the state that provide 9,279 jobs, according to the guild's website.