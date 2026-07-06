Prefer us on Google Learn More

Former college basketball player and Estonian national Kerr Kriisa has been federally indicted on five counts of wire fraud totaling nearly $2.2 million over the span of four years, according to a federal indictment unsealed Monday.

Kriisa, 25, is accused of fraudulently trying to obtain money from several victims by pretending to be different members of his family, saying they needed cancer treatments or that they were in danger, according to the indictment. The charging document was filed June 2, but was made publicly available over a month later.

Kriisa posed as his family members and fictional people to try and convince victims to send money.

Kriisa, who played his freshman through junior years at Arizona, played in all 35 games and made 34 starts for the 2022-23 Wildcats as a junior and averaged 9.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. He led the Pac-12 in assists at 5.14 per game and tied for the team lead with 83 made 3-pointers that season.

Kriisa was a guard at UK during the 2024-25 season. He appeared in nine games, averaging 4.4 points and 3.8 assists per game. After scoring eight points in Kentucky’s overtime victory over Gonzaga, he suffered a foot injury that ended his season.

UK was Kriisa’s third stop during his six-year college basketball career. He also played at West Virginia before his season at Kentucky.