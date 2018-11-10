If you go

Where: Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave., on the second floor.

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.

Information: 624-7370 or ethertongallery.com

Coming up

What: “Danny Lyon: The American Southwest & Mexico,” Tuesday, Nov. 13-Jan. 5

About the exhibit: More than a dozen never exhibited vintage and modern photographs. Photographs include Lyon’s Southwestern Portfolio, which includes photographs of the Sanchez and Jaramillo families in Bernalillo, New Mexico, made between 1967 and 1983, and large format images made in Mexico during a 1973 road trip with the late writer, Harris Dulany.

Gallery reception: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17

Film screening and artist talk: Screening of “Wanderer” will be followed by an artist talk, “Danny Lyon in Conversation with Chief Curator, Rebecca Senf.”

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16

Where: Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road, on the University of Arizona campus

Ongoing

What: “Kate Breakey: Trees” continues through Jan. 13

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, Legacy Gallery, 2150 N. Alvernon Way.