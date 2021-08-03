For the best view of the galaxy, take a road trip up Mount Lemmon

“Through the Sky Center, the public can come in and not only get excited and use the telescopes but also get right into the middle of the telescopes and speak with the experts,” Strauss said. “The five-hour program, which feels like a long time, is immersive, and people immediately get into it and are just present being on the mountain.”

Guests are introduced to the telescopes including the G96 60-inch telescope used to find near-earth bodies or, in the words of the Catalina Sky Survey, world-ending asteroids.

Niraj Mehta, who traveled from Houston to Tucson, made the SkyCenter the last stop on his Father’s Day trip with his two daughters. The trio had already checked Sedona and the Grand Canyon off their list; the summit of Mount Lemmon completed their journey.

“When I saw this online and the fact that (this) is a small group, an extended program with people who really knew what they are talking about as opposed to just setting up a bunch of telescopes and say go, it’s just really nice and really informative,” Mehta said.

“No matter what you see on the website, even the pictures wouldn’t do it justice,” Mehta added. “Until you come up here and spend an evening like this, nothing can describe what you’ll actually see once you’re up here.”

For information on the SkyCenter, visit skycenter.arizona.edu.

Sebastian Janik is a University of Arizona student apprenticing with the Arizona Daily Star.