COMEDY
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Gertrude Git Yer Gun: Wild West Show — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Family-friendly, comedy-action show. Weather permitting. 7 and 8 p.m. Fridays-Sunday. $5. 398-5618.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Free. 289-8076.
Unscrewed Family Hour — Unscrewed Theater. Comic Chaos performs long form comic book/superhero based Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. 6-7 p.m. Aug. 10. $8. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Ages 17 and up. 501c3 nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Aug. 10. $8. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime, and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. $75. 861-4800.
THEATER
Space Trek: The Gaslight Theatre's Summer Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Hurtle through the galaxy with Captain James P. Trek and the crew of the Starship Entrepreneur as they battle evil forces for possession of a secret new weapon capable of destroying the Universe. Contact for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428.
Show People — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Jerry and Marnie are Broadway actors who haven't worked in years. At Jerry's insistence, they take on a wildly unorthodox job for a rich, young New York banker. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 8-10, 15 and 16; 3-5 p.m. Aug. 11. Through Aug. 24. $20. 327-4242.
Tabitha Turnpike has a MONSTERous Problem — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Tabitha discovers a monster living under her bed. So the two team up and travel to Underthebedland to use their creativity and prove that all of us, monsters and humans, are great despite of our differences. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Last chance. $10. 327-4242.
Gutenberg: The Musical — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Two desperate (and bravely untalented) songwriters perform a backers' audition for their new musical about Gutenberg, the inventor of the printing press. With an unending supply of enthusiasm, Bud Davenport and Doug Simon (portrayed by real-life brothers Carson and Tyler Wright) sing all the songs and play all the parts in their hilarious historical epic. Ages 10 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Through Aug. 25. $25. 261-9309.
Lance Burton: Master Magician — Casino Del Sol Conference Center, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Magic. 8:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 16. $15. 1-855-765-7829.