Mavericks to open Fox Tucson Theatre's post-pandemic series

The Mavericks launched their “En Español” world tour last month and at a late July show in Kentucky, Perez looked out into the crowd of 7,000 at the Waterfront Park in Louisville and saw a new dynamic to their traditional audience.

“They were 22, 25 year old and they were bopping up and down like they were at a Foo Fighters concert,” said Perez, who’s been with the band for 18 years. “It was really refreshing to see a whole different audience out there, that it didn’t matter if the guys up on stage were in their 50s or whatever. What mattered was the energy.”

Friedland said the band’s show at the Fox will be his first time performing at the historic downtown theater in the 25 years that he has lived off and on in Tucson. Friedland, who spent the past year in Tucson picking up gigs with PD Ronstadt and Co. at Hotel Congress and Monterey Court, was not part of the Mavericks when they played their last Fox show in 2013.

“I’m really excited because one, I can sleep in my own bed that night. But it will be fun because a lot of my friends and family will be coming out,” he said, adding that he hopes to take the band to one of his favorite Tucson restaurants, La Indita on North Stone Avenue.