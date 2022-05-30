 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch a classic Western on the Sonoita ranch where it was filmed

Kirk Douglas stars as U.S. Marshal Matt Morgan in the 1959 Western, “Last Train from Gun Hill.”

 Courtesy The Loft Cinema

You can watch a classic Western on the same ranch where it was filmed, this Saturday, June 4, courtesy of The Loft Cinema.

The art house theater is taking its 20-foot inflatable screen to the Empire Ranch in Sonoita, for a free showing of the 1959 Kirk Douglas/Anthony Quinn film “Last Train from Gun Hill.”

The film follows U.S. Marshal Matt Morgan, played by Douglas, as he tracks down his wife’s killer, brushing up against a powerful local cattle baron (Quinn), whose son is a suspect.

The movie was filmed on location in and around Empire Ranch, located about 50 miles southeast of Tucson.

The screening is free and starts at 8 p.m. Detailed directions to Empire Ranch can be found at empireranchfoundation.org.

