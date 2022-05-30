Watch a classic Western on the Sonoita ranch where it was filmed

You can watch a classic Western on the same ranch where it was filmed, this Saturday, June 4, courtesy of The Loft Cinema.
The art house theater is taking its 20-foot inflatable screen to the Empire Ranch in Sonoita, for a free showing of the 1959 Kirk Douglas/Anthony Quinn film “Last Train from Gun Hill.”
The film follows U.S. Marshal Matt Morgan, played by Douglas, as he tracks down his wife’s killer, brushing up against a powerful local cattle baron (Quinn), whose son is a suspect.
The movie was filmed on location in and around Empire Ranch, located about 50 miles southeast of Tucson.
The screening is free and starts at 8 p.m. Detailed directions to Empire Ranch can be found at empireranchfoundation.org.