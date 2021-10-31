Actor Kevin Costner is bringing his band to Tucson for a concert

Kevin Costner is bringing his band Kevin Costner & Modern West to the AVA at Casino del Sol on Friday, Nov. 5, and Tucson singer-songwriter John Coinman couldn't be more delighted.

For Coinman and two other members of Costner's band — Larry Cobb and Blair Forward — Friday's show is a hometown gig.

“All of us, Larry and Blair and I particularly, are excited about playing in Tucson because we have a lot of friends and family who have supported us in our various manifestations of our musical careers. And Tucson, from my perspective, has really supported me and encouraged me," said Coinman, who has lived in Tucson for decades and is a regular on local stages including at Monterey Court and Hotel Congress. "Tucson I felt like was my first musical home when I made that first solo CD, 'The Man Called Someone.' ... Tucson was a fit for me. ... Tucson is my home and I am really glad to be able to come back and share my music with them in the band.”

Costner is also excited about bringing the Americana/country rock band to the AVA at Casino del Sol. It's the first time the band, which has been together for 16 years, will play a Tucson show. The closest they came was opening for Keith Urban at Country Thunder in Florence in 2010.