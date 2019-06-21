More than 60 musicians from across the country and as far away as South Korea traveled to Tucson in May to compete for three jobs with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, and half of those were vying for the principal timpanist post.
Meanwhile, two longtime TSO members have retired: violinist Dawn Calista had been with the orchestra 39 years and cellist Mary Beth Tyndall was a 38-year TSO veteran.
After a 13-hour marathon audition, Alana Wiesing, an award-winning timpanist and percussionist from Bloomington, Indiana, won the post. Wiesing, who has performed with The Louisville Orchestra and the Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Phoenix symphonies, holds a master’s degree from Indiana University.
“I wouldn’t say it was the longest audition we’ve ever had, but it was big,” said Ben Nisbet, the TSO’s orchestra and artistic manager, who pointed to the principal flutist audition in 2005 that had 40 candidates. Alexander Lipay won the job and joined the orchestra in 2006.
Wiesing will free up longtime Principal Percussionist Homero Ceron, who played timpani last season when Tyler Stell left after two seasons.
Also joining the orchestra in the fall:
- Flutist Zach Warren, a multiple first prize competition winner who received his master’s of music degree this year from the University of Texas at Austin Butler School of Music.
- Bassist Darren Cueva, who earned his doctor of musical arts degree from Arizona State University last year, has subbed with the TSO and Phoenix Symphony and was principal bass with the Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional del Ecuador. He also has performed with Arizona Opera and the Vietnam National Orchestra and Ballet.
“This is an exciting time for Tucson Symphony Orchestra,” TSO’s interim President and CEO Kathryn R. Martin said in a written statement. “The appointment of these acclaimed musicians to the orchestra reflect the momentum Maestro José Luis Gomez is creating through his artistic vision, leadership and love of Tucson.”
The 75-member orchestra will hold auditions in the fall for five positions including violin, viola and cello, Nisbet said.
The TSO kicks off its 2019-20 season with guest pianist and 2017 Cliburn Competition winner Yekwon Sunwoo performing Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto on Sept. 20. Season highlights include Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique in October, a guest appearance by Italian soprano Federica Lombardi as part of the Tucson Desert Song Festival in January and Mahler’s behemoth “Resurrection” Symphony in April.
For tickets and the full lineup, visit tucsonsymphony.org.