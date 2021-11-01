Family band We the Kingdom brings tour with Zach Williams to Tucson Music Hall

“This is so overwhelming for us,” said Andrew Bergthold. “We were making music in a basement and then suddenly ... when the first song connected with people, it was more like a stamp of approval and became our full-time job from there.”

We the Kingdom is a family affair: brothers Scott and Ed Cash, who is an award-winning producer and songwriter; Ed’s kids Franni Rae and Martin Cash; and Bergthold, a longtime family friend.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based band formed in 2018 when they were pitching in on a Christian youth camp run by Scott Cash. The members were coming off a traumatic year that didn’t necessarily test their faith so much as their trust. Franni Rae Cash, in a phone interview last month from Nashville, described it as a case of spiritual abuse that left them all pretty shaken.

“We kind of almost had to relearn who God was, who Jesus was,” she said of the situation, which she said is sadly too common today. “It took a toll on our mental health, our families. The five of us had had that shared experience together and we were able to process it together.”

And it was in that processing stage that We the Kingdom was born.