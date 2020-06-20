Garth on the big screen won't be quite the same as Garth live, but it's something

Sure it might lack that true "live" rush we had when we packed in to see him in 2015 when he finally returned to the road after a nearly 20-year absence.

Brooks stopped touring in the late 1990s to focus on his family, and when he returned in 2015, playing his first Arizona show in 19 years, the enthusiasm was overwhelming. He planned to do two shows at Talking Stick Arena in downtown Phoenix; he ended up doing six and all of them sold out.

We were at the first show, sitting about a dozen rows from the stage. The energy in that cavernous arena was infectious and took us back to shows from early in his career. Those seats were useless, and it's a safe bet you'll see people on Saturday night get out of their vehicles and turn their socially-distanced parking spots into asphalt dance floors.

Knowing Brooks, who even after his long hiatus bounded on stage for that 2015 show like he was that twentysomething newbie, Saturday's drive-in concert will not be phoned in. We would be shocked if there weren't any of his trademark pyrotechnics and stage effects, like his dramatic light-show-enhanced entrance at Talking Stick as smoke filled the stage against the driving heartbeat chords of "Man Against The Machine."