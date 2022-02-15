Guitar whiz Kottke returns to Tucson, and he's not alone

In August 2020, they dropped their third, "Noon," which was the first collaboration for the pair in 15 years.

"Mike and I were friends long before we even tried to play together," said Kottke, who until "Noon" had not recorded anything since 2005.

"I really don't like recording and with the industry changing so fast and musicians taking it in the teeth because of that, it's been good to concentrate on what I do best and love the most, and that's playing," he said. "Nothing like a purpose-built room and everyone in it there for the same reason: music. I can never get closer to the guitar than on stage."

Last December, Kottke and Gordon performed nine concerts to promote the album. Most of the shows, like the album, were improvised on the spot.

"Sitting in an ordinary room in the middle of the night and playing whatever comes up is magical with Mike," he said.

"It's late in the game that Mike and Dave are possible for me," the 76-year-old Kottke added. "I had a lot of catching up to do. These guys are informed; they know harmony. I'm still a self-taught guitar player. Someday, maybe, if I do my homework, I'll be a guitarist."