Midland kicks off 'Last Resort' tour with Tucson 'homecoming' show

“We wrote mostly in isolation, far away from our norm of being on the road and performing in front of our fans. We came out of warp speed. We came out of going a million miles an hour and traversing the globe. And all of a sudden it came to screeching halt,” he recalled. “And we all kind of did it together, and it felt like we were arriving at this strange and desolate place. I got to admit, for me, it felt like it could quite possibly be the end of the line. But it also was beautiful, and it was kind of like strangely exotic. I think we all had arrived at this kind of really weird place, but for the first time everyone was able to slow down and kind of think about their lives.”