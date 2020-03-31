Pandemic doesn’t stop music from Tucson artists

This is Haverly’s eighth studio album and arguably her most personal and most introspective, blending pop and rock with folk and jazz influences. This is a record you want to spend time with, listen to a few times to truly appreciate the magic of Haverly’s voice and the poetry in her lyrics.

“An Endless Blue,” Sweet Ghosts, sweetghosts.bandcamp.com

The duo of Ryan Alfred and Katherine Byrnes plays pure and wonderful pop music that leans solidly adult contemporary, with gorgeous voices that are so beautifully matched it’s as if they musically finish one another’s sentences. “Back To Tucson” is worth the price of admission. It just sounds like the Old Pueblo, with a certain western feel with stand-up bass and piano and a kind of laid-back nostalgia.

“Miss Olivia & the Interlopers,” Miss Olivia & the Interlopers, Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon.

It’s hard to believe this is the band’s debut EP, because in the three years since lead singer Olivia Reardon joined the Interlopers, they have become a regular fixture on Tucson stages.