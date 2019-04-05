If you go

What: Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra "Mozart Violin Concerto No. 5 & Coronation Mass"

Featuring: Conductor Linus Lerner with guest soloists violinist Adolfo Alejo, pianist Ayla Moreno, soprano Liliana del Conde, alto Kristin Dauphinais, tenor Adriano Pinheiro, bass Andrew Stuckey and the SASO Chorus.

When and where: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive in SaddleBrooke; 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo Del Norte, in Oro Valley.

Tickets: $24 in advance for SaddleBrooke through tickets.saddlebrooketwo.com or by calling 825-2818, or $25 at the door. $23 in advance for Oro Valley at sasomusic.org or by calling 308-6226; students 17 and younger are free.

Program: