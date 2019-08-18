Travis Tritt is celebrating his 30th anniversary this year.
Tritt threw his Stetson in the the ring with the so-called Class of 1989, which included Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Clint Black — all of whom went on to have distinguished careers.
To mark the occasion, Tritt in March teamed up with Charlie Daniels and a rotating cast of rising country acts for the "Outlaws & Renegades" tour, which ran through June before taking a bit of a vacation.
They are back at it and pulling into the AVA at Casino del Sol on Sunday, Aug. 25, with the duo of Love and Theft ("Runaway," "If You Ever Get Lonely,' "Angel Eyes").
Tritt comes here with his latest album, an acoustic take on his big hits including “Country Club” and “Anymore.” "A Man and His Guitar: Live From the Franklin Theatre" also includes covers of Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash, which seems to be a nice segue to "Outlaws & Renegades." In country music, Waylon and Johnny are about as outlaw as it gets.
Sunday's concert begins at 7 p.m. at the AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Tickets are $20 to $75 through tickets.casinodelsol.com