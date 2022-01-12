Tucson Baroque Festival postponed due to spike in COVID cases

Arizona Early Music has postponed its Tucson Baroque Music Festival that was set to be part of the Tucson Desert Song Festival Jan. 28-30.

AEM Executive Director Dominic Giardino said the move was in response to the state's rising COVID-19 cases and the threat of the highly contagious omicron variant.

“The big factor at play here is that we have 11 musicians coming from all over the country, predominantly from New York, and we have three programs and every player is indispensable," Giardino said Tuesday, not long after the AEM board had officially hit pause on its January programs.

It is the second Song Festival event that has been postponed because of the pandemic.

True Concord Voices & Orchestra hit pause on its January programs on Jan. 6 and postponed three concerts and a recital with soprano Susanna Phillips that were supposed to take place the same weekend as the AEM festival.

Phillips, who was to sing the world premiere of Jocelyn Hagen‘s “Here I Am” that was commissioned by True Concord, is set to make up those dates Jan. 28-30, 2023, according to True Concord Music Director Eric Holtan.