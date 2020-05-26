Tucson conductor barely made it to home to Brazil, now it could be months before he can return

Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra Music Director Linus Lerner barely made it out of Tucson on March 16 when all flights to his native Brazil were paused.

Now it could be months before he can return to Tucson after President Trump on Tuesday banned all travel between the United States and Brazil. The ban, which doesn't prevent American citizens from returning from Brazil, came the day after Brazil recorded the highest single day coronavirus deaths in the world — 807 compared to 620 in the the U.S.

"We never got to the top of the peak and we never slowed down either, so we don't know where the end is," Lerner said Tuesday from his home in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte.

Lerner, who holds dual citizenship in Brazil and America, could face a delay in returning to Tucson because many airlines will not be offering flights. He hopes to be back in Tucson when SASO opens its 2020-21 season in September. But for now, he plans to remain in Brazil, where his parents still live.

Lerner splits his time between Brazil, where he conducts the Symphony Orchestra of Rio Grande do Norte, and Tucson, where he has lived since enrolling in the doctorate program at the University of Arizona nearly 20 years ago. Lerner owns homes in Brazil and Tucson, where he became a U.S. citizen in 2010.

Lerner left Tucson on March 16, the day after SASO performed what became their season finale; the volunteer orchestra's board of directors canceled the season finale days after the coronavirus health crisis was labeled a worldwide pandemic on March 11.