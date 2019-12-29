2020 Tucson music festival season kicks off with jazz

Jazz improv queen and drummer Allison Miller brings her exceptionally awesome band Boom Tic Boom to the Fox on Jan. 15. Miller has been lauded as a "modern jazz icon in the making" whose career many critics predict will go down in history as one of the most prolific and consequential. She has opened doors for women in jazz on an instrument rarely associated with women.

Crossover crosswinds

The 2020 festival, sponsored by HSL Properties, is not strictly a jazz festival. There's a little electro-jazz-pop fusion happening with the Grace Kelley and Aubrey Logan show, and a little bit of soul and funk when Average White Band plays the Fox on Jan. 16. It's all soul when the Tucson Symphony Orchestra joins Capathia Jenkins for an Aretha Franklin tribute show on Jan. 19 and you might feel like you wandered into a ho-down downtown Jan. 20 when the California western swing band Yolo County Line headlines the free MLK Day concert downtown.

Catch a two-fer

Talk about the art of good planning and programming. The 2020 festival is bringing Capathia Jenkins together with the TSO for the Aretha Franklin tribute concert at Tucson Music Hall at 2 p.m. Jan. 19; at 7 p.m. that day, the one and only Mavis Staples is at the Fox. Staples' concert also is part of the Tucson Desert Song Festival, which is co-presenting her appearance here. The song festival runs Jan. 15 to Feb. 16.

Cathalena E. Burch