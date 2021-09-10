Tucson Music Hall spruces up just in time for Jackson Browne show

The overall project includes adding a 350-spot parking garage near the northwest corner of South Church Avenue and West Cushing Street, adding as much as 20,000 square feet of meeting space near the ballroom and south exhibit hall in the TCC and renovating the restrooms at the smaller Leo Rich Theater.

And for the first time in years, water is once again flowing in the fountain in the historic Eckbo Plaza in front of the Music Hall.

“There’s water in the fountains. It’s beautiful. And there’s grass,” Grabski said of the work that restores the historic landscape that once defined the plaza.

Other Music Hall improvements in the works include an outdoor patio that Grabski describes as a “wine garden” where patrons will one day be able to sip cocktails or mingle during performance intermissions.

Browne will take the stage at 8 p.m. Wednesday, his first Tucson concert since nearly selling out the Fox Tucson Theatre in 2016.

His “An Evening With” tour celebrates his months-old album “Downhill From Everywhere,” Browne’s 15th studio release since his debut album in 1972.