Tucson promoter celebrates 60th birthday musical honkytonk

When he turned 40 in 2002, Jeb Schoonover threw himself a Hacienda Honkytonk party at Hotel Congress and invited some of his best musical friends to perform.

There was Tucsonan Teddy Morgan, who went on to become part of Kevin Costner & Modern West band, and Dave Gonzalez from the San Diego roots rock band Paladins. California roots rocker and former Tucsonan Chris Gaffney was there and Steve Grams of Grams & Krieger.

When the foursome took the stage, they created the kind of magical connection that Schoonover had imagined.

"I threw my birthday party with the hope that Dave and Chris would play together and magic would happen. And that is what happened," Schoonover recalled.

That night at Hotel Congress gave birth to the Hacienda Brothers — Gaffney and Gonzalez, who were joined a few months later with Dave Berzansky, Dale Daniel and Hank Maninger — which Schoonover managed for five years. The band recorded four albums and toured internationally before disbanding in 2008 after Gaffney died of liver cancer.

On Friday, Oct. 7, Schoonover is hosting the 20th anniversary of Hacienda Honkytonk to celebrate his 60th birthday.

His guest list is a who's who among his favorite musician friends including a couple from that 2002 party. And like that birthday bash 20 years ago, Schoonover is hoping for a little magic.

"For me, the original one and this one is about getting all my friends together ... and putting them together and creating some magic," he said. "If something comes from that, it would be wonderful."

The lineup is a recipe for magic.

Gonzalez is back, teaming up with the original Billy Bacon and the Forbidden Pigs guitarist Mike Hebert and Tucson blues blasting fiddler Heather Hardy for a set that mixes honkytonk, blues and swing.

Arizona Blues Hall of Fame saxophonist Alex Flores will jump into the lineup and the all-star group will borrow from the members' own material, including Gonzalez's Hacienda Brothers.

"It's a mix of honkytonk, soul, blues and swing and a little bit of everything good in between," Schoonover said.

Tucson's über musician and prog-rocker Gabriel Sullivan (XIXA, solo, Gnosis) is teaming up with Mark Insley and Clay Koweek for what Schoonover said could be the evening's highlight. The trio is forming an all-star honkytonk opening act that will open the show with a Gram Parsons-inspired set of what Schoonover calls American cosmic music.

Think Flying Burrito Brothers shaken with a little Merle Haggard, Dan Penn and the Byrds to create a vintage musical cocktail.

"Will Clay, Insley and Gab form a country band? I'm kinda hoping they do." Schoonover wished aloud.

But even if they don't, Friday's Hacienda Honkytonk 20th anniversary party will give Schoonover a chance "to get friends together and everybody kind of celebrate living and playing music."

"Throw me the parties while I'm living," he said with a laugh. "It's just great to get everyone together."