Young Tucson violinist to perform with Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra

Talk about patience.

Tucson teen Joshua Thai has been waiting two years to cash in on his prize after winning the junior division of the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra‘s 2020 Dorothy Vanek Youth Concerto Competition.

Two years is easily five in kid years.

This weekend, Joshua, now 15, gets to play with the community orchestra under the baton of Music Director Linus Lerner, his prize for winning the Vanek competition endowed by the late arts patron.

Joshua will perform the third movement of Polish composer Henryk Wieniawksi’s Violin Concerto, a piece he was set to perform in the 2020-21 season that was canceled courtesy the pandemic.

Josh, a sophomore at Quest for Education and Arts, began studying violin at at age 7 and by 11 he was playing with an orchestra, debuting with the Arizona Symphonic Winds under the baton of László Veres.