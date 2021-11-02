Pumpkin empanadillas make a sweet treat for the holidays with recipe

I love pumpkin pie, but in a small household, one pie outlasts its welcome.

That’s why, when I learned about traditional Mexican pumpkin empanadillas — literally, little empanadas — I was delighted.

These small pumpkin-filled cookies make a terrific treat on a cool afternoon with a tall glass of milk or a steaming cup of chai tea. They freeze well, so you can stash some away after the luxury of having them on hand starts to pall. Pull a half-dozen or so from the freezer early in the week, keep them refrigerated and have a nosh of a couple whenever you want them.

This year, experts predict the ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner will be at a record high, as my friend Kim Severson reported last week in the New York Times. Most of that price increase is due to supply chain issues, she reported.

Even more reason to make these empanadillas for your holiday board — you’ll get nearly five dozen cookies from a single cup of pumpkin. That seems like a good use of resources to me.