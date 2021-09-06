 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spanish-language films are hitting the big screen in downtown Tucson this fall
alert

Spanish-language films are hitting the big screen in downtown Tucson this fall

José María Yazpik and Mariana Treviño in the 2019 film, “Polvo.”

 Courtesy Fox Tucson Theatre

Spanish-language films are headed downtown to the Fox Tucson Theatre starting in September.

The venue will be hosting the Cinema Tucsón series once a month, and is launching with a screening of the 2019 José María Yazpik film “Polvo” (Powder) at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

“Polvo” follows a man who returns from his search for stardom in Hollywood to his tiny hometown in Mexico to retrieve a shipment of cocaine mistakingly air-dropped by a drug cartel.

Presented by Cinema Tropical and the UA Center for Latin American Studies, in partnership with the Consulado de México en Tucson, the series will offer a mix of film offerings, from Mexican classics to newer projects and cult hits.

It will follow “Polvo” up with a screening of a digitally restored version of “The Batwoman” from 1968, on Oct. 17. Starring Maura Monti, “The Batwoman” is director René Cardona’s spin on the comic hero “Batman” craze of the 1960s.

Both films start at 4 p.m. and admission is $6 per screening.

“Polvo” will be followed by an afterparty at Borderlands Brewing, 119 E. Toole Ave., starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on future programming, visit foxtucson.com.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook split after three years of marriage

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News