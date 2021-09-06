Spanish-language films are hitting the big screen in downtown Tucson this fall

Spanish-language films are headed downtown to the Fox Tucson Theatre starting in September.

The venue will be hosting the Cinema Tucsón series once a month, and is launching with a screening of the 2019 José María Yazpik film “Polvo” (Powder) at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

“Polvo” follows a man who returns from his search for stardom in Hollywood to his tiny hometown in Mexico to retrieve a shipment of cocaine mistakingly air-dropped by a drug cartel.

Presented by Cinema Tropical and the UA Center for Latin American Studies, in partnership with the Consulado de México en Tucson, the series will offer a mix of film offerings, from Mexican classics to newer projects and cult hits.

It will follow “Polvo” up with a screening of a digitally restored version of “The Batwoman” from 1968, on Oct. 17. Starring Maura Monti, “The Batwoman” is director René Cardona’s spin on the comic hero “Batman” craze of the 1960s.

Both films start at 4 p.m. and admission is $6 per screening.

“Polvo” will be followed by an afterparty at Borderlands Brewing, 119 E. Toole Ave., starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on future programming, visit foxtucson.com.