Taste of Tucson: An easy dessert with Mexican origins fits into a Southwest menu

I remember her cussing when she tried to do an orange icebox pie and it wouldn’t do right. The idea seemed right, but she didn’t understand the chemistry behind the method, and didn’t realize that orange juice just isn’t acidic enough to thicken the custard.

Most of the Carlota recipes I’ve come across call for galletas Maria — inexpensive Mexican vanilla cookies that are pretty easy to find here in Tucson. But if, like me, you’re sometimes too lazy to go to the store for a single item, you can substitute vanilla wafers or even graham crackers. Neither are authentic, but still make a good dish.

I like both lemon icebox pie and Carlota because while they’re low on effort, they’re high on flavor. And everyone seems to like them – they’re refreshing, not too sweet, and fairly inexpensive to make.

Both desserts probably originate in the 1930s or 1940s, when virtually every home finally had a refrigerator. We haven’t called them “iceboxes” for years, and there’s a reason for that: Electric refrigerators replaced the old wooden chests that relied on a big cube of delivered ice to maintain cool temperatures — the “ice box” literally was a box with ice inside or, occasionally, atop the box.