Tucson musicians helping to raise money for Ukraine war victims

"I think we need to help to raise money. I get emails from people I know very well, some who play in the (Tucson-based) Arizona Balalaika Orchestra, who have family in Kyiv," said Tentser, who with his wife and family emigrated to the U.S. in 1990 just before the collapse of the Soviet Union. "The reports we received, the civilians are now fighting with no military training. Teenagers and kids. They are given a gun. Civilians are getting killed. These are not military targets. These are civilian targets. What we can do is raise money."

Tentser said that while he knows the history behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, he was dumbstruck when Russian troops entered his homeland on Feb. 24.

"It is really, really surreal and nobody expected that that could happen and the violence would really erupt," he said. "They are destroying the historic buildings right now. ... It's inconceivable that the Russians would do it."

In addition to Tentser and Gendler, the lineup for the March 19 concert includes TSO principal flutist Alexander Lipay, TSO principal clarinetist Dario Brignoli and the TSO String Quartet with violinists Gendler, Laura Casarez and Ann Weaver and cellist Anne Gratz.