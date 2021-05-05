Wildcats: Cap off graduation with these totally Tucson experiences

The University of Arizona is holding in-person graduation ceremonies from May 11 to May 18, depending on the college, and while they will be much smaller affairs than some grads would like, there will be plenty of folks coming from out of town to celebrate.

And what better way, graduates, to make memories of the special day than to share with your family and friends the Tucson you have come to know and love during your time here.

We reached out to some graduates about their post-ceremony plans and they had some pretty cool ideas, from deep-diving into North Fourth Avenue’s restaurants, shops and bars to exploring one of Tucson’s most intriguing museums, the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures.

Take a ride on the streetcar and go to the end of the line to the Mercado District, where you will find all kinds of shops and restaurants that scream “only-in-Tucson.”

Visit commencement.arizona.edu/ceremonies to find out when your graduate is marching. As for the after-party, check out these ideas.

Main Gate Square party zone