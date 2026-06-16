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This week, the $25 Challenge is stepping into the retro world of vintage fashion at Marvelous Vintage.

Michelle Albanese and her husband Mark Albanese opened Marvelous Vintage, 2901 E. Speedway, in December 2021, offering vintage finds they gathered over the years from thrift stores and dedicated collectors. Inside the shop, you’ll find everything from cowboy boots and Levi’s jeans to menswear from decades past to in-demand Y2K fashion.

“My husband and I were both accountants, and we just decided that we needed a change in life. We were really thrifting in our spare time, so we were going out to Goodwill and Savers and finding old Levi's, and just stuff that was very nostalgic for us,” Michelle Albanese said. “We were picking what we liked and stuff that we thought was really good quality, and we were kind of dabbling in selling it online on eBay, Depop, Poshmark, but we were buying way more than we were selling.

"We saw that Casa Video was opening up this space for rent, and I just thought, ‘If I don't do this I'm gonna see somebody else move into this spot, and I'm gonna regret it for the rest of my life.’ So, we quit our jobs, and put our heart and soul into this store.”

Over the last 5 years, Albanese said they’ve seen the vintage market explode in popularity.

“When we opened there were a few stores, but not many,” she said. “We've seen a lot of growth, a lot of new stores open up, a lot more antique malls and pop-up markets, and stuff like that.”

The new interest in vintage clothing, Albanese said, is driven mostly by a desire for higher-quality items made with natural fibers like cotton or silk.