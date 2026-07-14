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It’s time again for our weekly $25 challenge, where we explore some of Tucson’s beloved local businesses and search out must-have goodies that won’t strain your bank account.

This time I made my way over to Why I Love Where I Live in the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, west of downtown, to see what delicious treats or adorable trinkets I could find.

As the name suggests, Why I Love Where I Live is all about cultivating a love of place, and the idea arose when founder Kristin Tovar decided to challenge herself to find at least one thing each day that she liked about Tucson and share it on her Instagram account.

That Instagram now has nearly 25,000 followers, inspiring customers to find beauty in their surroundings. And there are certainly plenty of things to love in the shop.

The first thing I was drawn to was a table covered with beautiful, incredible-smelling soaps from gigglestars soap co. The small-batch botanical bars are handmade right here in Tucson and come in a variety of unique scents, including pineapple jalapeño, tres leches and palo verde.

I personally love anything tea-scented, so the Earl Grey tea bar was probably my favorite, but if you want something more earthy, the tomato scent also smelled amazing.

Each bar costs $10.50, or you can get a beeswax lip balm with flavors like horchata and prickly pear for only $10.