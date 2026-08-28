“We're all down to … $12,000, which is insane,” she said, adding that the money is the only government funding Art State Arizona receives. “We’re not getting any city funding or any county funding.”

Fox Tucson Theatre “values every gift as important,” said Jonathan Crider, director of external relations, but $2.65 million “chopped up with the number of organizations getting awards, for an organization the size of the Fox, ($20,000) is not going to break the budget.”

But the funding does show that the state is promoting the arts.

“And I think it is a great show of faith that the economic value of the arts is a measurable component of our state finances and quality of life,” Crider said.

That’s a sentiment echoed by Adriana Gallego, CEO of the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona, which distributes and manages state funds for public art programs in Tucson and Pima County.

Gallego said the foundation’s $16,000 Creative Capacity Grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts “reinforces the fact that access to the arts belongs to all Arizonans.” The money allows the arts foundation “to disburse critical financial support and services” to the 38 Southern Arizona towns and tribes it serves, she said.

The arts foundation last week launched the application process for its 2027 stART grants, open to artists and nonprofits from across Southern Arizona. Grants up to $5,000 will be awarded for artist development or community impact projects.

To date, stART has distributed more than $400,000 to 167 recipients in nine cities and five counties, according to Gallego.