Prefer us on Google Learn More

Kris Dodge won’t be striking up the band at Reid Park this fall.

For only the second time in its 71-year history, Tucson Pops Orchestra is canceling its “Music Under the Stars” free concert series at DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center.

This comes a year after the orchestra had to present a truncated concert series last fall due to construction at the park. The ensemble performed just one concert in October instead of three in September.

Tucson Pops, which started its series in 1955, had to cancel its concerts in spring 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the cancellation is courtesy construction crews renovating the orchestra’s longtime Reid Park home.

Work is expected to begin this month on the city’s $2.5 million renovation of DeMeester, which will include upgrading the sound and projection systems, installing a wrought iron fence around the lawn to define the seating area, installing new seats and upgrading the amphitheater bandshell, according to plans posted on the city’s Parks and Recreation website.