The year-end holidays are right around the corner, meaning it might be time to start making our lists … even checking them twice … if we’re to find the right gift for all the people we know.
If there are book-lovers on your holiday shopping list, volunteers with the Tucson Festival of Books have some suggestions:
“The Big Book of Dinner Recipes” by cookbook superstar Melissa Clark is a treasure trove of recipes — 175 of them, plus 150 variations — each intended to make cooking easy and fun. The James Beard Award-winning author has now published 40 cookbooks and books about food. — Lynn Wiese Sneyd
“Lost in Space” by Neil deGrasse Tyson and Lindsey Nyx Walker is a beautifully illustrated book with a subtitle that describes it perfectly: "5,000 Facts for Navigating the Universe." Open it anywhere and read fun facts about everything imaginable, from galaxies to popular culture. — Pam Clarridge
People are also reading…
“The Twelve Loves of Christmas” is an Advent-style anthology of Christmas romance stories by a diverse group of authors that includes Tucson’s Rebecca Jenshak. There are 12 stories, one for each of the 12 days of Christmas. — Jessica Pryde
“An Inconvenient Widow” by Lois Romano explores the influence Mary Todd Lincoln had on her husband and on history. Born into Southern aristocracy, she moved comfortably in a political world made up exclusively of entitled men. In many ways, she wrote the position description for modern First Ladies. — Bill Viner
“Bean Supreme” by Stephanie Graegin is a children’s picture book about the warm relationship bonding a grandmother and granddaughter. There are eight vignettes, all of them charming. In one, Grandma and Bean discover what they’re capable of while under the influence of strawberry ice cream. These small adventures are ideal for small readers. — Kathy Short
“The Pirate Queen” is Ariel Lawhon’s first historical novel since her mega-bestseller, “Frozen River.” This time she introduces readers to Grace O’Malley, a real-life figure who became an Irish legend as a rebellious 16th-century pirate. — Shannon Baker
“The Dessert Table” by Leah Koenig is a cookbook perfectly described by its subtitle: “100 Joyful Jewish Sweets.” Koenig shares recipes, stories and a 2,000-year history of Jewish pastries and desserts. — John Birdsall
“Dragon Crawler Carl” was the book that lit the fuse, the book that launched Tucson’s Matt Dinniman onto the bestseller list. It introduced readers to Carl and Princess Donut, his girlfriend’s cat, as they fight to survive the reality show that is now Earth. The eight Dungeon Crawler books have sold more than 14 million copies. — Tricia Clapp
“Touching All the Bases” by Dave Winfield is a memoir by a man who was drafted by the San Diego Padres for baseball, the Atlanta Hawks for basketball, and the Minnesota Vikings for football. His decision to play baseball worked out pretty well. He is now a member of baseball’s Hall of Fame. — Pamela Treadwell-Rubin
“The Gift of Animals” is an anthology of contemporary poems celebrating the pets and animals that have enriched so many of our lives. Edited by Tucsonan Alison Hawthorne Deming, it is a perfect holiday gift for the pet lovers you know. — Meg Files
“Portico” by Leah Koenig is a cookbook that explores the uniquely Italian Jewish cuisine that emerged through the centuries in Rome. One of the dishes is Pizza Ebraica — fruit-and-nut-studded cookies. Koenig took part in Tucson’s Festival of Books in 2024. — Lori Roman
“Small Things Like These” by Claire Keegan is a powerful, 128-page novella that features an ordinary man moved to do an extraordinary thing, the right thing, knowing it won’t land well with his small-town Irish neighbors. Fittingly, the climactic scene takes place on Christmas Eve. — Bill Finley
For all the latest book festival news, visit tucsonfestivalofbooks.org.