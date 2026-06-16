“We have a wide range of different types of artwork and styles,” Ellis said. “We have original paintings, some artists created prints on wood, we have a coloring book scene, some magnet sets, linocut, and a lot of art prints. There's some that are hand-crafted torn paper collages.”

Featured artists include Jos Par, Linnie Damm, Melinda Kane, Nathalie Aall, Stephanie Daniels, Elana Bloom and Janny Taylor, among many others. Ellis will also have her own works in the vending show.

Artist and graphic designer Ian Crombie is one of the 30 artists exhibiting their work in the “Smol Worx” show. His linocut prints and murals are inspired by the Sonoran Desert, and his work uses simple forms, bold patterns and clean, structured designs.

“Most of my work is just a celebration of our space — the desert animals and landscapes — but the theme of the show was Tucson Summer,” Crombie said. “So the piece that you'll find in the vending machine is a javelina. It's a very stylized silhouette of a javelina, and maybe it's just so hot that you can see its bones, with a cartoonish skeleton inside.”

Crombie said being part of the exhibition was an opportunity not only to promote his artwork, but to connect with other Tucson artists. He said the recent opening of the vending art show was the busiest night he’s ever seen at Crooked Tooth Brewing.

“It was really cool to see such a supportive community all show up and look in the vending machine, and also just talk to each other, and share stories about being an artist,” Crombie said.

Mackenzie Robb, known for her vibrant, desert-themed designs, contributed 36 of her magnets to the show.