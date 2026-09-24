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The full moon on Saturday is a Harvest Moon, the full moon nearest to the September (autumnal) equinox, which was last Tuesday, the 22nd.

In general, the moon rises about 50 minutes later each day, but around the time of the autumnal equinox, the moon rises approximately 30 minutes later from one night to the next.

Thus, the moon hangs along the eastern horizon from night to night after sunset, providing extra light for “the last days of summer.”

This full moon was also sometimes called the Full Corn Moon, as corn is harvested at this time of year.

This moon seems larger and brighter than normal, but that is not the case.

Moon watch The moon is in a waxing (growing larger) gibbous (more than half-lit) phase. The full moon is this Saturday, Sept. 26.

Saturday night, look at the western sky starting around 6:30 p.m. in the darkening twilight. Look for the ever-brilliant Venus 9 degrees above the horizon. To the right (north) of Venus 13½ degrees is fleeting Mercury.

Just below Mercury is Spica, the brightest star in Virgo, the Virgin. You will need clear skies and a clear horizon to see Venus, Mercury and Spica. Have binoculars handy.

After you have enjoyed the western twilight sky on Saturday evening, turn around to see the Harvest Moon just above the eastern horizon. By 8 p.m., the moon is well above the horizon. Below the moon 5½ degrees is yellow-white Saturn. This is a good chance to find Saturn with the moon as a pointer.