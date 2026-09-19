In a reading slump? Check out these books suggested by library staff who are passionate about reading. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
A Quantum Love Story by Mike Chen
The Feather Thief by Kirk Wallace Johnson
The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich
Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
Like these? Be sure to check out the full list, "Ravenous Readers Staff Picks," online.
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Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions or call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.