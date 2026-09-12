Musician, actor, cultural icon and humanitarian Dolly Parton passed away last month at the age of 80. The world is in mourning, but books by and about her are another way to remember her life and work. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals by Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George
Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters by Dolly Parton
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Like these? Be sure to check out the full list online.
Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions or call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.