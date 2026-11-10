2-oz. Saguaro Trail candle by Di Luna: We wanted to make sure we included a scent that was reminiscent of what many people love about Tucson the most: its desert scenery. This candle smells like a walk in nature after a monsoon storm: clean and refreshing with a pop of sweetness thanks to all the desert blooms. The best part: it’s a scent that can be burned year-round.

Desert lime room spray by Di Luna: Di Luna’s plant-based, nontoxic spray brings a gentle, refreshing lift to any room it’s sprayed in. This specific scent mixes citrus with a hint of vanilla.

Mini cactus soap made by Naked Fig: What’s cuter than a pink saguaro cactus? Nothing. This handcrafted, eco-friendly soap is shaped like a tall saguaro with pink and green marbling, symbolizing its prickly pear scent. This mini soap is also travel-friendly, so you can bring a little piece of Tucson wherever you go.

Tucson to-do list by Happy Light Designs: Now you don’t have to wait for the new year to start your resolutions; you can get a head start with this to-do list notepad. Made by local artist Happy Light Designs, this adorable notepad features Tucson-esque designs around its border, including a quail, a Mt. Lemmon road sign, a bottle of prickly pear soda and, of course, a saguaro.

Bruno Visconti desert notebook: To match with your to-do list, we picked out a bubblegum pink notebook covered in all kinds of cacti illustrations. Whether you want to start a junk journal, jot down some ideas or doodle, this would be the perfect notebook to use. Plus, it’s travel-friendly, so you can easily throw it in your bag.

Saguaro pen: With all the cute stationery we picked, it was fitting to also include a pen. This isn’t your average, boring pen; it's shaped like a giant saguaro. You’ll be the talk of the town when you whip out this pen.