New to graphic novels? Try one of these award winning, genre-transforming books. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
- Chasin’ the Bird by Dave Chisholm
- Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi
- Ghosts by Raina Telgemeier
- Let’s Make Bread! by Ken Forkish
Like these? Be sure to check out the full list online.
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Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.