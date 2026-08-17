Arizona Early Music tapped a veteran arts leader to be its next executive director.
The Tucson arts presenter on Aug. 11 named Benjamin K. Roe to succeed Dominic Giardino, who was Arizona Early Music’s first-ever paid employee when he was hired as executive director in 2021. Giardino left the position in July after five years to become executive director of New York City’s Gothem Early Music Scene.
Roe, who has led the prestigious Heifetz International Music Institute since 2014, will join AEM on Nov. 1.
"Ben brings solid leadership skills and strategic vision," Scott Mason, president of AEM’s Board of Directors, said in a written statement.
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Since 1982, Arizona Early Music has been presenting world-renowned early music ensembles performing Medieval, Renaissance and Baroque repertoire in Tucson. As it launches its 45th season, Mason said the organization is hoping to expand its “partnerships and outreach throughout the state,” a goal shared by Roe.
Roe, in a written statement, said he looks forward to “discovering opportunities and forging partnerships across Arizona” that will champion early music performances and shine a light on “AEM’s stellar reputation as a presenter and curator of timeless musical expressions.”
Roe brings to his new role extensive experience in classical music public media in senior leadership roles at a number of stations, including Boston’s WGBH and 99.5 WCRB, where he launched several online music channels. He also spent two decades as director of music initiatives with NPR, where he also served as artistic advisor to the network’s “From the Top” program.
Roe, who has a Grammy, Peabody and ASCAP-Deems Taylor award, served on Early Music America’s national board and on the boards of the New England Conservatory of Music, Mary Baldwin University and the Boston Landmarks Orchestra.
At Heifetz, known for its world-class summer training program for elite, young string musicians, Roe created the institute’s Junior Division and its prestigious Chamber Music Seminar.
During the pandemic, when all in-person activities were paused, Roe took Heifetz’s summer program online, creating an immersive program for students and faculty across 14 countries and nine time zones, according to published reports. It was during this time that he introduced the institute’s YouTube channel, which has more than 18 million views and 65,000 subscribers, and launched the public radio broadcast/podcast “Heifetz On Air.”
"Ben has led Heifetz through a period of extraordinary growth, artistic ambition and strategic momentum," Heifetz Board Chair Bruce Rosenblum told the music blog violinist.com when Roe announced his retirement in February. "He honored the founder’s vision while building the institutional strength necessary for the next generation. He is leaving the organization well positioned for the future."
In a written statement, Roe said he was “delighted to be joining Arizona Early Music at this pivotal point for the organization” as it marks its 45th year.
The 45th season opens Nov. 7 with the Butter Quartet from The Netherlands performing early Italian string quartets from Felice Giardini, Maddalena Laura Lombardini Sirmen, Luigi Boccherini and Gaetano Pugnani. For tickets and more information, visit azearlymusic.org.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Bluesky @Starburch