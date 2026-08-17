Roe, who has a Grammy, Peabody and ASCAP-Deems Taylor award, served on Early Music America’s national board and on the boards of the New England Conservatory of Music, Mary Baldwin University and the Boston Landmarks Orchestra.

At Heifetz, known for its world-class summer training program for elite, young string musicians, Roe created the institute’s Junior Division and its prestigious Chamber Music Seminar.

During the pandemic, when all in-person activities were paused, Roe took Heifetz’s summer program online, creating an immersive program for students and faculty across 14 countries and nine time zones, according to published reports. It was during this time that he introduced the institute’s YouTube channel, which has more than 18 million views and 65,000 subscribers, and launched the public radio broadcast/podcast “Heifetz On Air.”

"Ben has led Heifetz through a period of extraordinary growth, artistic ambition and strategic momentum," Heifetz Board Chair Bruce Rosenblum told the music blog violinist.com when Roe announced his retirement in February. "He honored the founder’s vision while building the institutional strength necessary for the next generation. He is leaving the organization well positioned for the future."

In a written statement, Roe said he was “delighted to be joining Arizona Early Music at this pivotal point for the organization” as it marks its 45th year.

The 45th season opens Nov. 7 with the Butter Quartet from The Netherlands performing early Italian string quartets from Felice Giardini, Maddalena Laura Lombardini Sirmen, Luigi Boccherini and Gaetano Pugnani. For tickets and more information, visit azearlymusic.org.