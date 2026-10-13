There’s no shortage of spooky fun happening in town this month. Put on your best costume, get your bags ready for candy and bring your whole family to the kid-friendly Halloween events below:
Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival
Pick your perfect pumpkin and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as carnival rides and a jumping pillow.
When: Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 31
Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road
Cost: $20 and up. It's recommended to buy tickets in advance.
Not Too Frightful Fridays
Trail Dust Town is playing it safe this Halloween — no scares or haunts, just fun. On Fridays this month, you can go trick-or-treating near the amusement rides, watch a Halloween-themed stunt show and enjoy fall-themed drinks and snacks.
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When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 30
Where: Train Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $10 wristbands for unlimited rides
A Witch’s Quest in the Haunted Ruins
Valley of the Moon is putting on a spooky show that’s fun for the whole family.
When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. On Fridays and Saturdays, the shows run from 6-8 p.m. and on Sundays, they run from 5-7 p.m.
Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children; members and children under 7 are free
Haunted Hermitage
At this family-friendly Halloween event, kids can put on their best costumes, trick-or-treat and feed some adorable cats.
When: 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16
Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Cost: Bring one item of unopened pet food.
Arizona’s Children Association Trunk-or-Treat
Put on your costumes and get some free candy at this trunk-or-treat event.
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16
Where: 4703 E. Camp Lowell Dr. Ste. 101
Cost: Free to attend; make sure to RSVP.
Boo Bash 2026
This family-friendly Halloween event will feature trunk-or-treating, games, music and food trucks. Costumes are encouraged.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Where: Lincoln Regional Park soccer fields, 4325 S. Pantano Road
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food
Marana’s 2026 Fall Festival
Celebrate fall in Marana. The annual festival is home to carnival rides, mutton busting, live music and performances, a beer garden and food trucks, artisan vendors, crafts and a screening of Hocus Pocus.
When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Where: Marana Heritage Farm, 12220 N. Heritage Park Drive
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food and shopping
HallOVeen Spooktacular
Oro Valley is celebrating Halloween with an evening of vendors, music, jumping castles, crafts, food trucks and trunk-or-treating.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food
C3 Car Club Trunk or Treat
Stop by this fifth annual trunk or treat and enjoy lots of candy, cool costumes and decked-out trunks.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Where: Dave and Buster’s, 1390 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.
Cost: Free
Night at Arizona Historical Museum
The Arizona Historical Museum is putting on all kinds of spooky fun at this event, like trick-or-treating, face painting, a craft lab, games and a scavenger hunt.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17
Where: Arizona Historical Museum, 949 E. Second St.
Cost: $10 per family; kids get in free
FACT Spooktacular Trunk or Treat
Spreading Threads Clothing Bank and FACT are teaming up for a spooktacular trunk or treat. Expect lots of candy, fun and a costume parade.
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 18; costume parade starts at 6 p.m.
Where: 401 N. Bonita Ave.
Cost: Free
Boo at the Zoo
Meet with princesses, pirates and superheroes at Reid Park Zoo's kid-friendly Halloween event. There will be comedic skeleton scenes, games and candy stations.
When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 22-25. Wednesday, Oct. 21, will be the sensory night with no flashing lights or loud music.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $16 for adults and $14 for children 2-14. Timed tickets are required; purchase in advance.
Fall Festival
Casas Church is hosting a community-wide event with a trunk-or-treat, carnival games and food trucks.
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23
Where: Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food
Pistons and Pumpkins
This family-friendly event combines trick-or-treating and classic cars. Kids can trick-or-treat around the Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum, where there will also be food trucks.
When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum, 4750 S. Park Ave.
Cost: $10 for general admission and $5 for children 6-12
PCSD trunk-or-treat
Visit Kino Sports Complex for a trunk-or-treat event hosted by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
Cost: Free to attend
Brick-o-ween Masters Builders
LEGO builders of all ages are encouraged to stop by and build while enjoying live music and treats. Costumes are encouraged!
When: 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way
Cost: Free
Trick-or-Treat the Avenue
Head to North Fourth Avenue for a family-friendly afternoon of trick-or-treating down the historic street. There will be a costume contest, and pets are welcome.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: North Fourth Avenue.
Cost: Free to attend
Skate County Trunk or Treat
Put on your skates and wear your best costume at this fun trunk-or-treat event.
When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28
Where: Skate County, 7980 E. 22nd St.
Cost: $7 admission and $5 for skate rental
Trunk or Treat
Put on your costume and head to Desert Drifter, where you can indulge in candy, drinks and play some games.
When: 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29
Where: Desert Drifter, 3955 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
DJ Jahmar’s Community Trunk or Treat
DJ Jahmar is putting on a fourth annual community trunk or treat, where families can stop by for free candy, live music and cool cars. Don’t forget your costume.
When: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Where: 99 Cent Bargain Warehouse parking lot, 5670 S. Nogales Hwy
Cost: Free
Monster Mash Family Bash
Main Event is hosting a spooky night filled with monster bowling, mummy chase tag, a dance party and a costume contest.
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30
Where: Main Event, 4700 S. Landing Way
Cost: $28.33
Halloween Party at Sonoran Glass School
Sonoran Glass School is throwing a Halloween party featuring a glass pumpkin patch, glass projects for kids to do and a scavenger hunt.
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
Where: Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St.
Cost: Free to attend; projects cost between $25 and $45
Jamie Donnelly is the editor and food writer for #ThisIsTucson. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com