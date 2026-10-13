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There’s no shortage of spooky fun happening in town this month. Put on your best costume, get your bags ready for candy and bring your whole family to the kid-friendly Halloween events below:

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

Pick your perfect pumpkin and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as carnival rides and a jumping pillow.

When: Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 31

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $20 and up. It's recommended to buy tickets in advance.

Not Too Frightful Fridays

Trail Dust Town is playing it safe this Halloween — no scares or haunts, just fun. On Fridays this month, you can go trick-or-treating near the amusement rides, watch a Halloween-themed stunt show and enjoy fall-themed drinks and snacks.

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 30

Where: Train Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $10 wristbands for unlimited rides

A Witch’s Quest in the Haunted Ruins

Valley of the Moon is putting on a spooky show that’s fun for the whole family.

When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. On Fridays and Saturdays, the shows run from 6-8 p.m. and on Sundays, they run from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children; members and children under 7 are free