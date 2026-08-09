Shake. Clink. Pour. The ice rattles, the rum flows and, before you know it, you're sipping a tropical cocktail beneath bamboo ceilings, glowing lanterns and carved tiki statues.
Arizona is home to every kind of bar imaginable, from rooftop lounges and neighborhood dives to upscale cocktail bars, but some of the state's most enduring drinking destinations have been serving island-inspired escapes for decades. Long before craft cocktails became trendy, tiki bars were transporting guests to a world of palm trees, Polynesian decor and expertly mixed rum drinks.
Born in the United States during the 1930s and booming after World War II, tiki culture became synonymous with escapism. Guests weren't just ordering a mai tai or a zombie; they were stepping into a different world. From handcrafted mugs and exotic flavors to immersive design and a strong sense of community, tiki bars continue to offer an experience that's just as much about the atmosphere as it is about the cocktails.
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Today, Arizona's tiki scene blends historic landmarks with modern interpretations of the classic concept. Some bars have preserved their mid-century charm, while others use innovative technology and contemporary mixology to reimagine the tropical escape for a new generation.
Whether you're searching for a legendary mai tai or simply a place to unwind, these are some of the best tiki bars Arizona has to offer.
Kon Tiki Restaurant & Lounge
Kon Tiki has been a staple of Arizona's tiki scene for more than 60 years, opening in 1963 during the height of America's mid-century tiki craze. While it wasn't the world's first tiki bar, it remains one of the few surviving tiki bars from that era.
Ramsey Borrego, who oversees the restaurant's social media, events and merchandise, said Kon Tiki has endured by preserving its original character. "Most of the décor is still from the 1960s," she said, noting that while the bar has been refurbished over the years, it has stayed "as close to the original thing as possible."
Borrego said she believes Kon Tiki's longevity is also tied to its location in Tucson and its appeal to generations of locals and travelers. She said visitors come from across the country, and even overseas, to experience one of the few authentic mid-century tiki bars still operating. "It's definitely a must-stop," she said. "There's only a few left," she noted, adding that the bar naturally attracts fans of mid-century design and culture because "it's such a big part of that lifestyle."
Their top signature drinks include the rum-heavy Painkiller, the Three Dots & A Dash and the Scorpion Bowl for sharing.
Details: 4625 E. Broadway, Tucson. 520-323-instagram.com/kontiki_tucson
Bikini Lounge
A Phoenix landmark since 1947, Bikini Lounge is one of Arizona's oldest neighborhood bars and has earned a loyal following for its relaxed, no-frills atmosphere. Decorated with vintage Polynesian artwork, bamboo accents and retro tiki touches, the bar embraces a nostalgic dive-bar feel that has remained largely unchanged for decades. Its welcoming environment and affordable drinks have made it a favorite among both longtime locals and visitors looking for a classic Phoenix experience.
While Bikini Lounge isn't known for elaborate craft cocktails, its tropical drinks remain customer favorites. Classics like the mai tai, zombie and blue Hawaiian are among its most popular orders.
Generations of patrons have made Bikini Lounge a neighborhood tradition, appreciating its vintage charm, casual atmosphere and unpretentious take on tiki culture.
Details: 1502 Grand Ave., Phoenix. 602-252-0472.
The Captain's Cabin
Hidden behind a porthole door inside HULA'S Modern Tiki, The Captain's Cabin offers a completely different experience from the bustling restaurant outside. The intimate cocktail lounge is designed to resemble a vintage ship captain's quarters, complete with nautical decor, dim lighting and carefully curated details that create an immersive atmosphere. The smaller setting allows guests to slow down and enjoy a more personalized cocktail experience.
The Captain's Cabin specializes in premium rum cocktails and elevated tiki classics. Drinks such as the mai tai, pi-yi and rotating seasonal rum creations showcase high-quality spirits, fresh ingredients and intricate presentation.
The hidden nature of The Captain's Cabin has helped make it one of Phoenix's most sought-after cocktail experiences. Its reservation-only atmosphere, immersive design and dedication to craft cocktails create a destination that feels exclusive while celebrating the storytelling and escapism at the heart of tiki culture.
Details: 5114 N. 7th St., Phoenix. 480-393-3843.
UnderTow
Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Undertow has become one of Arizona's most distinctive cocktail destinations by blending immersive storytelling with authentic tiki culture. Originally opening beneath a Jiffy Lube in Phoenix near 36th Street and Indian School Road in 2016, the bar transports guests aboard an 1860s spice trading ship through moving portholes, thunderstorms, lightning effects and carefully crafted design.
"Tiki, among all other things, is about finding a way to pause in your day and to escape just a little bit," said Mat Snapp, vice president of operations. "There's not any 10,000 words that I can say in a row that totally explain how it feels to be in there."
While Undertow embraces modern tiki, it remains committed to honoring tiki's history. The team carefully preserves classic recipes while introducing innovative "neo-tiki" creations, believing authenticity is key to earning the respect of longtime enthusiasts.
"You need to keep the classics as close to how they were written 60, 70, 80 years ago as close as you can," he said.
He also credits the enduring popularity of tiki to the welcoming community that surrounds it, adding, "It's about community and it's about being a fan, and supporting artists, bartenders, bars and communities."
When it comes to drinks, he says Undertow's signature cocktails showcase both tradition and creativity. "I think we have one of the best Mai Tais in the world," Snapp said, while also recommending the bar's Rum Barrel, the bourbon-forward Smoking Cannon, a clarified Miami Vice milk punch and a frozen hurricane.
Details: Multiple locations in the Phoenix area. bartershake.com.
HULA'S Modern Tiki
HULA'S Modern Tiki offers a contemporary twist on the classic tiki experience by combining mid-century island-inspired decor with a modern restaurant and cocktail bar. Bright colors, tropical artwork and upbeat music create a lively atmosphere that appeals to both tiki enthusiasts and casual diners. The restaurant blends traditional Polynesian influences with a fresh, urban style, making it one of Arizona's most recognizable modern tiki destinations.
The cocktail menu is one of HULA'S biggest draws, featuring favorites such as the HULA'S Famous mai tai, Tropical Itch and Pink Bikini martini. Alongside its signature drinks, the restaurant serves creative seasonal cocktails that balance tropical flavors with modern mixology techniques. Its menu and energetic atmosphere make it an accessible introduction to tiki culture for newcomers.
Whether guests stop in for happy hour, dinner or handcrafted cocktails, the restaurant delivers a fun, approachable version of tiki.
Details: Multiple locations in the Phoenix area. hulasmoderntiki.com.