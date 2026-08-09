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Shake. Clink. Pour. The ice rattles, the rum flows and, before you know it, you're sipping a tropical cocktail beneath bamboo ceilings, glowing lanterns and carved tiki statues.

Arizona is home to every kind of bar imaginable, from rooftop lounges and neighborhood dives to upscale cocktail bars, but some of the state's most enduring drinking destinations have been serving island-inspired escapes for decades. Long before craft cocktails became trendy, tiki bars were transporting guests to a world of palm trees, Polynesian decor and expertly mixed rum drinks.

Born in the United States during the 1930s and booming after World War II, tiki culture became synonymous with escapism. Guests weren't just ordering a mai tai or a zombie; they were stepping into a different world. From handcrafted mugs and exotic flavors to immersive design and a strong sense of community, tiki bars continue to offer an experience that's just as much about the atmosphere as it is about the cocktails.

Today, Arizona's tiki scene blends historic landmarks with modern interpretations of the classic concept. Some bars have preserved their mid-century charm, while others use innovative technology and contemporary mixology to reimagine the tropical escape for a new generation.

Whether you're searching for a legendary mai tai or simply a place to unwind, these are some of the best tiki bars Arizona has to offer.

Kon Tiki Restaurant & Lounge

Kon Tiki has been a staple of Arizona's tiki scene for more than 60 years, opening in 1963 during the height of America's mid-century tiki craze. While it wasn't the world's first tiki bar, it remains one of the few surviving tiki bars from that era.