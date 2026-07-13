Otero’s so good at making his meals stretch out, he even had ground turkey left behind to cook up some tacos dorados for dinner one night.

“I was able to make three meals out of five pounds of ground turkey,” Otero said.

I price-checked what five pounds of ground turkey would cost at Walmart (Jamie pro-tip: I did a grocery store tour to see who had the lowest prices and Walmart won), and it would be around $25, leaving you some extra cushion to buy other ingredients you’d need to make a few tasty meals.

Another easy meal Otero likes to make at home is pizza. A lot of us already have a jar of marinara or a bag of cheese in our refrigerators, so you’d just need to grab a few extra ingredients.

“My son came up to me and said, hey, dad, do we have flour? Yes. Do we have water? Yes. Do we have baking powder? Yes,” Otero said. “With some salt and a little olive oil, we made a pizza dough without yeast.”

Once the dough was ready, all they had to do was add some sauce, cheese and pepperoni. The best part? They didn’t have to pay any delivery fees.

Otero always likes to have Tajin and saladitos on deck at all times. A sprinkle of Tajin on watermelon or squeezing a saladito in the middle of an orange slice is the perfect refreshing snack.

It’s summertime in Tucson, which means lots of families are probably getting together to swim and cook up carne asada. As the king of tacos, Otero also has some good advice when it comes to preparing for these big cookouts.